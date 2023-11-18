Anupam Kher, Anu Malik express excitement for IND vs AUS World Cup final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Anupam Kher is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming projects, but the actor make sure that he does not miss the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday.

Anupam Kher told ANI, "I will definitely watch the match but I am travelling from Bangalore, so I will watch the entire second innings of the second team playing. Our country has reached the final, one can say with certainty that enthusiasm and passion are within all of us. And the spirit will be with us and we will win the World Cup and it will be a gift to the nation. This is our spirit."

Anu Malik also expressed his excitement for the match and said, "East or west team India will always, always and always be the best. Go for it guys and bring the World Cup home. Jai hind, Jai Bharat."

Notably, India stormed into the final after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 213. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor