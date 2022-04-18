Anupam Kher flaunts physical transformation, gives a dose of motivation

Mumbai, April 18 Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared his physical transformation pictures on his social media with a thought-provoking philosophy that would render enhanced self-confidence and determination to those who are willing to travel down the road to fitness.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted two pictures of himself where his journey to fitness can be seen coming to fruition in the before and after pictures. He wrote in the caption, "Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same."

Sharing an important message in the caption, he continued further, "Being fit doesn't begin in the gym with a dumb bell; it starts with a decision in your head! Today is good day to take that decision! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #YearOfTheBody #BothOfThemAreMe (sic)."

The actor was last seen in director Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files'. The film, which proved to be a runaway success, tells the story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and their plight in a highly polarised environment.

