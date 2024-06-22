Anupam Kher Office Theft: Oshiwara Police Arrest Two Serial Thieves for Stealing Film’s Negative From Mumbai Office

Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan were arrested by the Oshiwara Police for their involvement in a burglary at the office of renowned actor Anupam Kher. Known for their history of serial thefts across various parts of the city.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's office fell victim to a robbery on Wednesday night. Anupam Kher shared the details of the incident on his Instagram account, revealing that the "Two thieves were involved in the crime. They broke through two doors and stole a safe from the accounts department, which they could not open. They also took the negatives of a film produced by the company, which were kept in a box," read Kher's post.

Anupam also mentioned that CCTV footage captured the thieves leaving in an auto-rickshaw with the stolen items, which is likely to assist in identifying and apprehending them.

On the professional front, the actor's upcoming project is titled 'Tanvi The Great'. Anupam announced this film on his birthday on March 7 earlier this year.