Anupam Kher shakes a leg with Satish Kaushik's daughter to 'Aati Kya Khandala,' fans react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently melted hearts as he shared a touching video with late actor Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika Kaushik, grooving to the tune of 'Aati kya Khandala.'

Vanshika on Sunday took to her Instagram account and shared a sweet video, teaming up with veteran actor Anupam Kher.

In the fun clip, they recreated a popular meme dialogue from the famous song 'Aati kya Khandala.'

What added an emotional touch to the reel was Anupam dancing while holding a framed picture featuring Satish Kaushik alongside Vanshika, highlighting their cherished bond.

In the caption, Vanshika showed her love for Kher, saying, "With the one and only Anupam uncle, mine and Papa's favourite shining star. Now how could I not make a reel with him".

Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the heartwarming bond between Anupam Kher and Vanshika.

One user wrote, " Sir really appreciate the way you are taking care of friends daughter...true example of humanity."

Another user commented, "true example of friendship."

"The most cutest thing I've seen today, vanshika will always have a father besides her in the form of u Anupam Sir, Satish sir must be so happy to see...U both together happy n smiling," added a third user.

Earlier this month, Anupam penned an emotional note on Instagram remembering the veteran actor on the occasion of his 68th birth anniversary.

"Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness where ever you. For me you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious! An update about #TanviTheGreat- we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touch wood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad one I have kept aside. I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions and your unbelievable sense of humour! Will always love you. #SatishKaushik #Birthday #Friend," he wrote.

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. The shocking news of his demise sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry, leaving his fans bereft.

His first film role came in 1983 with 'Masoom' where he played a small but memorable part. He went on to appear in several films in the 80s and 90s, including classics like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', among others.

However, it was his part as the endearing Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India' established Satish Kaushik as a household celebrity. He penned the screenplay for the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and directed popular films like 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. He has directed and produced several hit films, including 'Tere Naam' and 'Milenge Milenge'.

Meanwhile, talking about Anupam Kher's work front, the actor wrapped up a marathon schedule at Lansdowne for his upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Kher also has The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69, and a few other films in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor