Anupam Kher shares the audience reaction to Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Bengal Files'

Mumbai, Sep 9 Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who essays the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri’s "The Bengal Files" watched the controversial drama in a theatre recently.

Sharing the audience reaction to the flick, Kher revealed that people were going through a sea of emotions while witnessing "The Bengal Files", even crying for the people who lost everything in those riots before partition.

Dropping a selfie with Vivek, Pallavi Joshi, and the rest of the team, Kher penned, "Watched @vivekagnihotri’s #TheBengalFiles in a 80% theatre full of people of all ages! The film is Shocking, Saddening, emotionally Disturbing and at places Numbing too. Audiences were going through a sea of emotions. At places crying for the people who lost everything in those riots before partition."

Lauding the technical crew of the drama, the veteran actor added, "All departments in the film are A-Grade! Acting, sets, cinematography, background music, costumes. But as they say the CAPTAIN of the ship undoubtedly is #VivekAgnihotri. BRILLIANT! Go watch it. This kind of Cinema is equally important! Talking about past can heal the present and teach us few lessons for future!", with a folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has expressed its concern over the undeclared ban on the theatrical screening of the film across West Bengal.

The Federation pointed out that the movie has been duly certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), thereby clearing its theatrical release across India, and the undeclared ban on the film is against the law and undermines the very framework laid down for regulating film exhibition in India.

FWICE has also appealed to the Government to immediately take due notice of the ban and ensure that the film is screened across West Bengal without any disturbance.

One of the key members of FWICE said in a statement, “We appeal to all theatre owners in West Bengal to immediately begin screening ‘The Bengal Files’ The film represents significant investment, effort, and artistic labour of the filmmakers, and its audience deserves the opportunity to view it freely. We stand by the Producers of ‘The Bengal Files’ and appeal to all the Producer bodies across the country to rate their objections against this illegal ban”.

