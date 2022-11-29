Anupam Kher slams Nadav Lapid after filmmaker calls The Kashmir Files 'Vulgar'

Anupam Kher shared his views about IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid's comment on The Kashmir Files and called it a shameful and pre-planned tactic against the film. Kher, who played a pivotal role in the film, took to Twitter to write “No matter how high the height of the lie is..It is always small in comparison to the truth. For the uninitiated, at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadac Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files and said that the film felt like a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie.’

Meanwhile, Ashoke Pandit also slammed Lapid's remarks. "I take strong objection to the language used by Mr. Nadav Lapid for #kashmirFiles. Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh #KashmiriHindus cannot be called vulgar. I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism ."The organisers declined to comment about the remarks of the jury head about the movie. The Kashmir Files released earlier this year in theatres and it told the story about the Hindu exodus in 1990s and targetted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022.