Anupam Kher thanks Amit Shah for inviting team 'The Kashmir Files' to his residence

Anupam Kher thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for inviting team 'The Kashmir Files' to his residence on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a glimpse from his meeting with the minister and also thanked him for playing a vital role in the abrogation of article 370 and empowering the people of India.

"Thank you, Hon. Home Minister @amitshahofficial ji for playing a vital role in the abrogation of article 370 and empowering the people of India. The team #TheKashmirFiles was humbled to have been invited to your residence for breakfast," Kher, who headlined the Vivek Agnihotri film, captioned the post.

"Your dedication towards the security and development of the country is inspirational. On a personal note your knowledge and sense of humour is infectious. Thank your once again," he added.

Amit Shah also took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the whole team of 'The Kashmir Files' for the "bold representation of truth" in which the Kashmiri Pandit community was forced to leave their own homes in the country.

He said, "#TheKashmirFiles is a bold representation of truth. It will work to make the society and the country aware in this direction that such historical mistakes are not repeated.

"Met with today's #TheKashmirFiles team. The truth of the sacrifice, unbearable pain and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their home in their own country has come to the notice of the whole world through this film, which is a very commendable effort," Shah said in a tweet.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial has entered the Rs 50 crore club on day five of its release.

