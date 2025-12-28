Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari turns showstopper as she flaunts a Kashmiri Mangalsutra

Mumbai, Dec 28 Anupam Kher, on Sunday, shared a heartwarming moment featuring his mother, Dulari.

In a delightful video, she is seen proudly flaunting a Kashmiri mangalsutra and even playfully walking like a model at her son’s request. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam posted a sweet video of his mother showing off Kashmiri mangalsutra. In his caption, the actor revealed that his close friend Ashok Pandit had brought a Kashmiri mangalsutra as a gift for his mother.

Kher shared that he then gave the jewellery to his sister-in-law, Reema, after which his mother immediately wore it with pride. Amused by the moment, Anupam requested her to walk like a model, and despite getting momentarily stuck, she happily continued her playful ramp walk.

For the caption, the ‘Special 26’ actor wrote, “SUPER MODEL DULARI: My friend and brother Ashok Pandit ji brought new Dizeru: (Kashmiri Mangalsutra) for mother! And I gave it to sister-in-law Reema! Mother immediately wore and show off! And even walk like a model upon my request!”

“Walked even after getting stuck! Making parents happy is the easiest! And then the love and blessings you receive, cost nothing! Hail the mother goddess! Thank you @ashokepandit1 for your love! #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest #Mother.”(sic)

Anupam Kher shares a very close bond with his mother and often gives a glimpse of their fun, affectionate interactions by posting videos on social media. A few weeks ago, the actor had shared a clip in which he revealed why his mother, Dulari, was upset with him and ended up scolding him. Still visibly annoyed, Dulari questioned him about why he hadn’t come to meet her, reminding him that he used to visit and call her at night earlier. Anupam calmly explained that he was not in Mumbai at the time and added that he genuinely did not understand what had upset her.

Sharing this clip, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor wrote in the caption, “Mom's injury is healing. But the mother's scolding continues! Actually, as long as mother scolds, it means, “Everything is Normal! Brother has stopped wearing Nikkar because of the cold! And the moustache is blackened. The rest of the same story which is in almost every house in India! Enjoy! Hail the mother goddess! #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest.” (sic)

