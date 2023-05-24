'Anupamaa' actor Nitesh Pandey found dead at Nashik hotel

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Nitesh Pandey, who was best known for his role as Dheeraj Kapoor in Rupali Ganguly's famous TV drama 'Anupamaa' was found dead at a hotel in Nashik, the police said.

According to Mumbai police, Nitesh was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra.

"Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be a heart attack," the officials said.

They said that a police team is present at the hotel and an investigation has started.

"Hotel staff and people close to him are being questioned and a post-mortem report is awaited," the police said while adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited.

The actor was known for working in TV shows such as 'Manzilein Apani Apani', 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', 'Saaya', 'Justajoo' and 'Durgesh Nandini' and in films including 'Om Shanti Om', 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Badhaai Do', 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects', and 'Rangoon'. He also worked in theatre shows Pandey like 'Aastha' and 'Misal Pav'.

Indeed, his passing away has created a vacuum. Recently TV industry also witnessed the loss of Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay.

