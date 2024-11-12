Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Takes Legal Action Against Stepdaughter Esha Verma Over Abuse Claims

Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly is currently in the news for her ongoing controversy with her stepdaughter Esha Verma. Esha Verma, who made headlines due to serious allegations against Rupali Ganguly, including claims of emotional abuse and manipulation. These allegations have sparked significant media attention and public interest in Esha's life. She has positioned herself as a voice for others who may have faced similar familial struggles, particularly within the context of South Asian cultural expectations regarding family unity. Rupali Ganguly, who didn't talk about this much, has now filed a 50 cr defamation case against her stepdaughter Esha.

This legal notice was sent to Esha to protect Rupali Ganguly's reputation and mental health. In the notice, it is mentioned that the actress experienced mental trauma following these allegations. Due to this, she is taking medical assistance and suffers professional setbacks, including humiliation on set and loss of work opportunities.

The notice clarifies that Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma had been friends for 12 years before his separation from Esha’s mother in 2009. It also notes that both Ganguly and Ashwin made efforts to support Esha’s entry into the entertainment industry by arranging photoshoots and audition opportunities.