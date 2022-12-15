'Anupamaa': Adhik is reluctant to patch up with Pakhi, asks her to 'stay away'

New Delhi, Dec 15 Rupali Ganguly has become a household name with her lead role in the family drama 'Anupamaa'. The well-woven storyline keeps the audience engaged and there is always a twist which makes them think about what is going to happen in Anupamaa's life.

Anupamaa is continuously busy in resolving issues between her daughter Pakhi and her husband Adhik(essayed by Adhik Mehta). However, Pakhi's (played by Muskaan Bamne) married life is going through a tough phase and her husband has asked her to stay away from him.

Pakhi went to Adhik's home to say "sorry" to him and she asked him to forget everything. "I want to resolve the issue. Let us forget everything and that is why I came here to say sorry."

Though, he said that they both need to stay away from each other for sometime. He told her that it is difficult for him to be with her as she unnecessarily makes him a villain in the eyes of her father, Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu Pandey). His sister also came forward to support him. He said to her: "Just shut up and get out."

Pakhi left his home and broke down in tears while recalling his words. Furthermore, Vanraj's wife Kavya Shah (played by Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty) called her up and advised her to pay attention to her relationship with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and not spoil it because of others.

'Anupamaa' airs on Star Plus.

