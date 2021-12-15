Anurag Kashyap announces his next untitled film with Kriti Sanon

Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself, announcing his next film with Kriti Sanon in the lead.He captioned it, ‘Yet another script .. another film .. @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon ..’ Nikhil Dwivedi was also seen sharing his post on Instagram and captioning it, ‘Marketing teams be damned!! None of us had any inkling that this announcement will be made the old fashioned way at 4am this morning with none of the stakeholders having any whiff of it.’

On the work front, Anurag will be seen reuniting with his ‘Manmarziyaan’ star Taapsee Pannu for ‘Dobaaraa’. The movie will also star Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati in a lead role.The film is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of Oriol Paulo’s 2018 Spanish-language film ‘Mirage’. Spilling some beans on the film, Kashyap had told a news portal earlier that he had read the script of ‘Mirage’ before the film was made and was taken by it. This is the first time Kashyap will be helming a remake.

