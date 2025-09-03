Anurag Kashyap Calls Actress Vedika Pinto His ‘Kanpur Ki Madhuri Dixit’ as She Stars in His Upcoming Film Nishaanchi

The much-awaited trailer of Nishaanchi is finally out, and it’s already creating a stir among fans who can’t stop gushing over Vedika Pinto’s innocence and graceful screen presence. From being the internet’s favorite ‘Liggi girl’ to stepping into a whole new avatar, Vedika is winning hearts all over again.

Sharing a fun anecdote from their first meeting, Vedika revealed, “Meri kahaani AK sir ke saath bhi Liggi ke wajah se hui thi because unhone mera music video dekha tha aur jab main aapse pehli baar mili thi, you said ‘Tera video dekha hai maine, tu acting kar leti hai!’”

To this, Anurag Kashyap smiled and added, “Rinku ke liye mujhe actually Kanpur ki Madhuri Dixit chahiye thi!” With such glowing words from the filmmaker himself and a promising glimpse of her role in the trailer, Vedika Pinto is all set to make a mark with Nishaanchi. Fans are already calling her the sweetest surprise of the season!

