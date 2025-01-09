Anurag Kashyap extends heartwarming birthday wish to his 'married one' daughter Aaliyah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

On Thursday, Anurag dropped throwback pictures on Instagram and wrote an adorable caption that read, "Happy Birthday to my, now married one @aaliyahkashyap."

In the throwback pictures, little Aaliyah can be seen enjoying an outing with her father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Aaliyah's best friend Khushi Kapoor also extended her birthday greetings with a collage of their pictures. She called Aaliyah an angel and wrote, "Happy birthday my angel."

Aaliyah married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Aaliyah took to her Instagram account and shared beautiful pictures from the wedding.

The caption of the pictures read, "Now and forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023.

Before the wedding, Anurag penned an emotional note about spending a special day with his daughter before her wedding. The father-daughter duo went for a movie outing to watch I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan.

"My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks, and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away, to watch @shoojitsircar's I Want to Talk. It was like a deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap. I laughed and teared up. Like Arjun Sen, we all have our personal marathons, and the filmmaker captures it so unintrusively, armed with a career-best performance by @bachchan (he has fully come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya's @ahillyeah and the little one whose name I don't know. I'm still absorbing it and finding it hard to articulate my exact feelings because I can't count the number of emotions I felt watching this film. Do yourself a favour and watch it while it's still in cinemas. If nothing else, it will definitely talk to you in ways you might not expect. You are special, Shoojit, and you know it," read his heartfelt caption.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor