Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone's 'Kennedy' gets standing ovation at Cannes 2023

Cannes [France], May 25 : Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

The film premiered during the midnight screening at the Cannes 2023.

Taking to Instagram, director Anurag Kashyap re-shared a string of videos from the premiere in which the audience could be seen applauding his film.

Alongside the filmmaker, was the cast of his film Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt.

Reportedly, the film received a 7-minute-long standing ovation.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account and shared her red carpet look which she captioned it, "The world premiere of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema . Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!"

She shared another post in which she could be seen posing with the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director and her co-star Rahul Bhatt.

"The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!," she captioned the post.

Sunny wore a one-shoulder high-slit pink gown for the premiere. For the glam, she kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and opted for diamond earrings and embellished heels.

Whereas, Anurag donned a black jodhpuri suit and Rahul opted for a black tuxedo.

