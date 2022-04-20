Anurag Vyas: As an actor I don't believe in repeating myself on screen

Mumbai, April 20 'Naagin' actor Anurag Vyas wants to act in different genres and doesn't want to repeat himself on screen doing similar roles.

He says: "Acting is a field that offers many different genres and mediums to practice our craft. The life of an actor is uncertain, hence I just don't want to limit myself and try exploring different roles in different mediums. As an actor I don't believe in repeating myself on screen. I wish to grow as a versatile actor."

Anurag, who began his acting career with 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' and was later seen in 'Bhakharwadi' and 'Dil Ye Ziddi Hai', remembers his journey with the show 'Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal', as it is set to go off air.

He adds: "I remember about getting selected for my last show, 'Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal' to play a very promising character of Jay. As the story was about a Rajasthani family and personally I belong from Bikaner, so I could easily relate and it was an amazing experience while shooting. I connected with talented people and made great friends for life. Now I want to explore digital shows and reality too."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor