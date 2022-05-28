Anurag Vyas: City of dreams Mumbai made me independent

Mumbai, May 28 'Naagin' actor Anurag Vyas feels apart from a successful career in acting, the city of dreams Mumbai has made him more independent.

He says: "After coming to Mumbai, I have become a more independent individual. When I was in my hometown Rajasthan, My mom used to take care of everything. But Now I have learned how to cook for myself, infact I'm enjoying cooking and exploring different recipes. The city of dreams has made me really independent and I'm grateful about it."

Anurag, who began his acting career with 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' and was later seen in 'Bhakharwadi', 'Dil Ye Ziddi Hai', among others is happy that with time he learnt to believe in himself.

He continues: "I personally believe Independence can be seriously good for our self-esteem. Having a belief in our own opinions, choices and actions give us a confidence boost like no other. If you were to constantly worry about what other people thought, you would never be able to be who you are.

"If you don't have faith in yourself you will always second guess yourself, and that is no way to be. So I choose to take a step away from that and be confident and independent. And today I started believing in myself."

The actor who has mostly essayed negative roles is gearing up once again for upcoming series 'Aashiqana' directed and produced by Gul Khan.

He says: "I'm not worried about being typecast. As an actor I wish to grow portraying promising and challenging roles. I'm happy with my acting graph. As an actor with time for sure I'll take up different roles. But right now I don't wish to miss opportunities coming my way."

Anurag was last seen in television show 'Rakshabandhana Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor