Anushka Kaushik gets candid about her role in 'Lust Stories 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : After being part of projects like 'Ghar Waapsi', 'Crash Course', 'Thar', 'Maharani 2', among others, Anushka Kaushik talked about being part of 'Lust Stories 2'.

Talking about the same Anushka shared, "I am playing Rekha in 'Lust Stories 2' and it's completely different from all the characters I have played before. I cannot reveal much about it but when this character was offered to me, I knew quite little about it but then I gained knowledge and prepped really hard for my role."

"All I can say is that it was a really interesting character play and it gave me an incredible dimension altogether to showcase my abilities as an actor".

She further added, "So I got this role by Mukesh Chhabra sir and when I got the call from them, they informed me it's for 'Lust Stories season 2' and I was genuinely very excited given the amount of love season 1 received. We had meetings and readings for the role and to be honest, I was sceptical if I would be able to do it but then I prepped really hard for it and when I was on the set, it felt right and I was really excited to play my part".

It is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

The show stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra.

