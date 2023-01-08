Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal expecting their first baby together?

The Student Of The Year’ actor Aditya Seal who tied the knot with Anushka Ranjan in November 2021, is reportedly expecting his first child with the actress.. Aditya and Anushka tied the knot in November 2021 and their wedding ceremony was attended by several prominent names from the industry such as Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Bhumi Pednekar and Athiya Shetty among others. The couple was recently in Dubai where they rang in New Year.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “The couple is currently enjoying their New Year time in Dubai. While the couple is enjoying their blissful time with their friends, they are also gearing up to enter a new phase in their lives. Both Aditya and Anushka are elated to become parents." Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan met in 2017 at a fashion show organised by the latter’s mother, Anu Ranjan, and there was an instant attraction. After dating for about four years, the lovebirds tied the knot in 2021.On the work front, Aditya Seal was last seen in ‘Rocket Gang’. The film also starred Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Mokshda Jaikhani, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tejas Varma, Aadvik Mongia, Jayshree Gogoi, Dipali Borkar and Siddhant Sharma.