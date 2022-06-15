Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child? Here's the exact truth

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted together by the paparazzi leaving a hospital in Mumbai after returning from their vacation in Maldives. Soon buzz started doing the rounds that the actress was expecting their second child. Now as per a E-Times, report, Virat and Anushka had gone to see a physiotherapist.Anushka Sharma recently set the internet on fire with her latest monokini look.

The actress could be spotted wearing an orange monokini and gave a boho vibe to it. She shared the photos and captioned the post, “The result of taking your own photos. Meanwhile, talking on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screens in the 2018 movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently prepping herself for her role in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress, where she will be witnessed essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has been preparing quite intensely for ‘Chakda Express’.