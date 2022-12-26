Anushka Sharma announces wrap on 'Chakda Xpress'

The shooting for 'Chakda Xpress' has come to an end.

Announcing the wrap, actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the last day of the shoot. She also informed that ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami gave the final clap to bring an end to the shoot.

"It's a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot," she captioned the post.

In the pictures, Anushka is seen cutting the cake with director Prosit Roy and Jhulan. The other picture is of the actress hugging the director as the entire team claps for them. Anushka is dressed in a cricket jersey with cropped hair to resemble Jhulan.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

