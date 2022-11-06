Anushka Sharma congratulates Ranbir Kapoor and Alia after birth of their girl child

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first baby. Alia Bhatt shared a text post that had a picture of three lions. Along with it, she wrote, "And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic)." She captioned it with a heart emoji.

Soon after she shared the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Anushka Sharma re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl," followed by a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have several films lined up. Alia will be seen in Heart of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen in Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor.