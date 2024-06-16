Anushka Sharma gives a shout out to Virat Kohli on Father's Day 2024

Florida [USA], June 16 : Star batter Virat Kohli received an appreciation post for being the best daddy on Father's Day 2024 from his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka posted a photo of a painting featuring yellow footprints, presumably of Virat and her daughter Vamika.

The text on the post reads, "Happy Father's Day," followed by a red heart emoji.

In the caption, Anushka hailed Virat, saying "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling.....we LOVE YOU ."

Virat and Anushka's journey, which began with a chance encounter during a shampoo advertisement shoot in 2013, blossomed into a beautiful bond, culminating in their fairytale wedding in 2017.

Their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat is yet to make headlines in the ongoing T20 World Cup for his art with the bat.

While opening alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, the 35-year-old has amassed just five runs in three games for the Indian team.

After having a record-breaking season with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the recently concluded IPL, fans expected fireworks to emerge from Virat's bat in the marquee event. However, the tricky surface of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has left Virat tottering for runs.

On the other hand, Anushka gears up for her most anticipated biopic, 'Chakda Xpress,' portraying the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in 'Zero'.

