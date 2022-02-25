Anushka Sharma preps her bowling grip for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma has started her prep for Jhulan Goswami biopic in full swing. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared glimpses from the practice sessions where she is seen gearing up to bowl. With the ball in her hand and a pair of sunglasses, Mrs Kohli is trying to perfect her bowling grip. Anushka posted a picture of her bowling at the nets and captioned it "Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress."

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka's return to films after 2018. Her last film was Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post it, the actress had been spending time with her family and husband Virat Kohli. Anushka also will be returning to a film after welcoming daughter Vamika. Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Sharma, Anushka's Clean Slate Filmz. It is all set to release on Netflix.