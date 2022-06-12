Anushka Sharma shares 'results' of taking her own pictures

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma always treats her fans with her shooting schedule and daily life to keep fans entertained. The 'NH-10' actor yet again posted a glimpse from her vacation in the Maldives with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted several clicks where she can be seen sporting an orange coloured swimsuit with an orange coloured shrug over it.

She also wore a hat, left her hair open, wore a cute gold chain and smiled for the camera.

Along with the post, she wrote, "The result of taking your own photos."

The post shared by Anushka accumulated several likes and comments within a few minutes of being posted with many comments from celebrities and fans.

Dia Mirza and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped heart emoticons in the comment sections.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, will be making her comeback with 'Chakda Xpress' which is a biopic on ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

( With inputs from ANI )

