Anushka Sharma shares special post to wish her fans on Chhath Puja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : On the occasion of Chhath, actor Anushka Sharma shared a special post to extend warm wishes to her fans.

Taking to Instagram story, Anushka dropped a picture featuring people celebrating the special Hindu festival of Chhath.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "Chhath Pooja ki shubhkamnaein"

Chhath is one of the significant celebrations in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

While Chhath is usually celebrated with a ton of energy in Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar, however, in numerous regions of India, the celebration is also held during Chaitra. The Chhath Puja during this month is additionally referred to as Chaiti Chhath. In certain parts of northern India, particularly the Braj area, it is also called Yamuna Chhath.

The Chhath Puja festival began with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focused on purification and preparation, followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concluding with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. The festivities will conclude on November 8.

Chhath Puja spans four days and involves strict rituals and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

The festival is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, as well as by the diaspora from these regions.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

