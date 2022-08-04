Anushka Sharma to undergo rigorous cricket training in Leeds for Jhulan Goswami biopic

Anushka Sharma recently returned from London with husband Virat Kohli and Vamika. Post her vacation, the actress will return to Leeds for her professional commitment. Anushka has planned an extensive schedule there, wherein she will hone her skills in the ground to perfectly portray Jhulan Goswami on the big screen. Anushka who is making her big screen comeback after 4 years is leaving no stone unturned for her comeback film 'Chakda 'Xpress'.

"Anushka will prepare her body, she will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September," informs a trade source.Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.