Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika first pic goes viral!

Anushka Sharma is currently in South Africa with hubby Virat Kohli for his ongoing tournament in South Africa. In the third ODI the mother-daughter duo were snapped in the stands and the first ever picture of Vamika leaked on the internet. The toddler was snapped in Anushka’s arms while she enjoyed the match. A pink outfit is worn by the little one. Anushka Sharma wore a black dress and carried a little sling purse. The little baby was observed by fans watching the ODI match. Previously when pictures of Vamika have been shared on the internet, her face has been blurred to respect her privacy, as requested and maintained by her parents. However this time, an internet user posted a screenshot, revealing Vamika’s face for the first time.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma had decided to thank those who refrained from publishing Vamika's photos on social media after Virat Kohli requested media to not take pictures when they were boarding a flight to South Africa.On behalf of both Virat and Anushka, the actress mentioned, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”The statement further read, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.” Anushka and Virat turned parents to Vamika on January 11, 2021.