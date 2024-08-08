Anushka Sharma's Emotional Message to Vinesh Phogat After Paris Olympics Disqualification

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to being 100 grams over the weight limit in the 50 kg category, shocking many. Indians are rallying behind Vinesh, sending messages of support and encouragement, while Bollywood stars, including actress Anushka Sharma, have expressed their disappointment over her disqualification.

Anushka Sharma wrote a post for Vinesh Phogat on Instagram story. She says, 'We are all heartbroken, but I cannot imagine what you must be going through. You are true champion; you make us proud as an Indian and the world will celebrate you again...'

Vinesh Phogat was eliminated from the 50 kg wrestling match. Earlier, she had beaten the World No. 1 women's player to reach the semifinals and then the finals. Vinesh had decided the medal for India. Her disqualification was announced in the morning when the finals were held last night. Her weight was 52 kg. She lost weight overnight. Hair cut, blood drawn, whole night she struggled to lose weight. But still filled 100 grams more. Due to this, she was declared ineligible. With her, all Indians' dream of a medal remained unfulfilled. Vinesh became the first female wrestler to reach the Olympic finals. Vinesh Phogat announced his retirement this morning after this setback in the Olympics.