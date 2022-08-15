Anushka, Virat wish all Indians around the world: Happy Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a picture on social media and wished all Ind around the world a very happy Independence Day on Monday.

Anushka shared a picture on Instagram, posing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli and the Indian flag.

"Celebrating 75 years of our Independence Wishing all the Ind around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay ! Jai Hind," she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in 'Chakda 'Xpress', which is a biopic on fast bowling cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She will be training extensively for the game in Leeds in the UK, to prepare herself before she shoots the intensive cricket portions of the film.

'Chakda 'Xpress' marks Anushka's return to the movies as an actress after her 2018 release 'Zero' in which she starred alongside superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The Netflix film traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

