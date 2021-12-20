Anuskha Sharma thanked Indian paparazzi for not leaking their daughter Vamika's pictures

Anuskha Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli thanked Indian Paparazzi for not leaking their daughter Vamika's picture.

The couple tthis year in January welcomed their daughter Vamika and decided to keep her away from the spotlight, many times the couple has been seen, hiding their daughter's face from public. But the media always tries to capture Vamika's glimpse.



Recenlty Anuska Sharma, Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika has been seen leaving for South Africa with team India for a series. Where the Paparazzi capture Vamika, but they didn't leak her photos to maintain Anushka and Virat's privacy.



And for thanking Paparazzi Anuskha took her Instagram and wrote "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward."



They further added "We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. Special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

Meanwhile on the work front Anuskha will be next seen in Qala.



