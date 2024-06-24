Anvesha Vij Shares Insight Into Heartfelt and Honest Narrative of Sisterhood; Says, “It Is Definitely a Roller Coaster of Emotions”

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released its coming-of-age drama series Sisterhood. The series takes viewers through the historic halls of S.I.S.T.R.S. Convent School, exploring the lives of its students as they navigate the trials and triumphs of adolescence. The narrative deftly captures the essence of adolescence, weaving together stories of friendship, challenges, betrayal, and personal growth. With a heartfelt and authentic portrayal of school life which will trigger nostalgia and resonate with the viewers, the series features Anvesha Vij, Nitya Mathur, Nidhi Bhanushali, and Bhagyashree Limaye in pivotal roles.

Anvesha Vij, who brings the character of Zoya to life, shares insights into her role, saying, “Zoya is a very confident and responsible girl, who also happens to be the topper of her batch. She’s someone who knows that she is the best but won’t stop working hard to become a better version of herself. She is mature but deep down, she’s a young girl who loves her best friend more than anyone and would do anything for her. She also might be a bit impulsive, but she definitely has a very kind heart.”

Reflecting on the narrative of the series, she also adds, “Sisterhood is a show that perfectly captures the innocence of the teen world and also takes you back in time. And this is not just because it is a school drama but also because of the honesty with which it portrays teen life. It is definitely a roller coaster of emotions, which you don’t wanna miss!”