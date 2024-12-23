AP Dhillon, Divine bring the house down as they join Karan Aujla at Mumbai gig

Mumbai, Dec 23 It was a night of great music and electrifying performances as AP Dhillon, Divine joined Karan Aujla for his ‘It Was All a Dream’ Tour on December 22.

Following the already sensational appearance of Vicky Kaushal, Quick Style and Parineeti Chopra earlier in the tour, rapper Divine's unexpected collaboration added a layer of excitement to Aujla’s captivating performance that saw over 20,000 fans present at MMRDA.

The two artists delivered a high-energy performance, blending their unique styles to create a truly cultural moment on legendary hits ‘Baazigar’ and ‘100 Million’.

The next was an explosive surprise, which reflected a spirit of community with a cameo performance by AP Dhillon amid his controversy with Diljit Dosanjh. Dhillon, who has just wrapped up his three-city India tour, was joined by Aujla giving a high voltage performance on Brown Munde as the crowd engaged in a singalong.

Aujla said: “Mumbai delivered once again! Great vibes, great crowd and a big shoutout to my brothers DIVINE and AP Dhillon for bringing the house down. This is the power of dreams and music!"

‘It Was All a Dream’ Tour is presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation states, "These unexpected collaborations are what make each show a truly unforgettable experience and stand as a symbol of the demand of Indian music."

The 8-city ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour is a celebration of Karan Aujla's journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international superstar. The title, inspired by his rise to fame, reflects the dreams he's had and how he's turned them into reality.

AP Dhillon recently accused Diljit Dosanjh of blocking him on social media. In response to Diljit’s categorical denial, Dhillon shared 'proof' to back his claim that he was indeed blocked by the 'Lover' singer.

