AP Dhillon House Firing: Bishnoi Gang Warns Singer Over Connection with Salman Khan

A shooting incident occurred outside the home of Indian-Canadian singer and music producer AP Dhillon in Vancouver on the night of September 1. The attack took place near Dhillon's residence on Victoria Island.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the attackers, but the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Rohit Godara, has claimed responsibility for the shooting. A message from the group, which has gone viral on social media, threatens Dhillon due to his association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

In the viral post, Godara purportedly claims that the shooting was a result of Dhillon's friendship with Khan and warns him to sever ties with the actor or face deadly consequences. The post reads, "Firing incidents took place at two locations on the night of September 1 - Victoria Island and Woodbridge Toronto. I (Rohit Godara from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang) take responsibility for both the firing incidents."

"The house in Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He was showing off after casting Salman Khan in his song. We came to your house, you should have come out and shown us some action. The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Apni aukaat me raho nahi to kutte ki maut marogey," it claims.

An alleged video of the incident has also surfaced online.

Canadian security agencies have launched an investigation into the attack. There has been no official statement from AP Dhillon or his representatives regarding the incident.