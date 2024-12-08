AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Canadian Rapper-Singer, Escapes Stage Mishap; Video Goes Viral! (Watch)

AP Dhillon had a near-miss moment during his Saturday evening performance in Mumbai. The Indo-Canadian rapper-singer, who was performing at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, almost took a tumble as he rushed toward the stage. In a now-viral video shared on X by a film page, AP Dhillon can be seen tripping just as he was about to get on stage. He quickly grabbed the steps with his fingers to prevent a fall, recovering swiftly. With a smile, he regained his composure and continued his performance without missing a beat.

The singer charmed audiences with a number of his hit tracks, including Brown Munde, With You, and Dil Nu. The rapper-singer is currently in India as part of his The Brownprint 2024 India Tour. In a surprise moment, actor Malaika Arora was spotted among the audience at the concert. The singer had a fan moment and went ahead to bring her to the stage. He revealed that she is indeed his “childhood crush”. Videos from the concert soon surfaced on X, where Malaika was seen grooving to the singer’s tunes while fans cheered for the two on stage. Towards the end, the two shared a hug before Malaika got off the stage. Several other Bollywood stars including Mrunal Thakur and Bhumi Pednekar also attended the concert.AP Dhillon started the tour on December 7 in Mumbai, followed by a performance in New Delhi on December 14, and will conclude in Chandigarh on December 21. This marks Dhillon’s second India tour, following his debut visit in 2021.

