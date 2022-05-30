AP Dhillon shares the plight of being a Punjabi artist after Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

India-born Canadian rapper AP Dhillon has spoken about the tragic death of Indian singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala. Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke. A Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing. He alleged that he along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had engineered Moose Wala’s murder.Dhillon shared a photo of the singer with heartbreak emojis and later he shared a statement about what Punjabi artists have to deal with ‘behind the scenes’.

The statement read, “Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love to do.”“I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and our community. We need to do better. RIP Sidhu Moose Wala,” Dhillon added.Several celebrities including Lilly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma, and Ranveer Singh have expressed their condolences over Sidhu’s passing. AP Dhillon or Amritpal Singh Dhillon is an Indian-born Canadian singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer associated with Punjabi music. His 2021 concert in Mumbai was attended by actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Actor Alia Bhatt was also spotted at his Gurugram concert in 2021.

