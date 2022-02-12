AP minister Perni Nani clarifies on MAA president Vishnu Manchu's deleted tweet

Hyderabad, Feb 12 MAA president Vishnu Manchu had tweeted on Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Nani's visit to his residence, which was later deleted by the 'Mosagallu' actor. Nani has now clarified on the same.

Perni Nani, who addressed the media on Friday, had clarified things related to his appearance at Mohan Babu Manchu's residence. "Unfortunately, the media has presented our meet in a wrong way. Mohan Babu called me up to have breakfast at his residence. As I went there, Vishnu Manchu was also there and hence we had a brief talk. That's it."

As Vishnu Manchu first tweeted, "It was an absolute pleasure hosting you at our home, Sri Nani Garu. Thank you for your initiative on ticket pricing and also updating us on AP government plans for TFI".

Regarding this tweet posted by Vishnu, Perni Nani said, "I asked Vishnu about the same and he said that he had deleted the tweet to write another one. AP government is not entitled to update anything to anyone. So that statement was wrong, and Vishnu corrected his tweet immediately".

Nani also stated, "Mohan Babu didn't know about Chiranjeevi Garu and co's meeting with our honourable CM. He also said that he would have definitely made it to the meeting if he was given any invitation".

