Aparshakti Khurana to pay homage to musical style of 1950s with his new song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana, who is riding high on the success of his web series 'Jubilee', has decided to pay homage to the musical styles of the 1950s.

The actor will feature in a music video, which will have a black-and-white setup, donning a retro look.

Aparshakti will lend hs voice to a song, which will be a tribute to all the singers and musicians from that era.

Sharing his excitement about the track, Aparshakti said, "I have always loved the black and white ear. It's very romantic for me and I was very excited when I got the part of Jubilee. Now inspired by that, my next music video is also inspired from the 1950s era. It will be a tribute to the singers and musicians from that era who gave us some evergreen songs that we still cherish. The video will be a black and white set up. The vocals are going to be mine and, like my other videos, I will also be seen in the video."

Aparshakti has lent his voice to tracks like 'Teri Yaari', 'Kudiye Ni' and 'Choti Choti Gal', among others.

