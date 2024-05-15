A.R Rahman Recalls How His Mother's Sacrifice Paved the Way for His Musical Journey

A.R Rahman is considered as a legend of Indian music he won Oscar for his work. Singer who is working in this industry for more than decade, recently recalled his struggling period, how he faced the financial hurdles to fulfill his Carrer and how his mother supported his dreams.

In conversation with, Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Chauhan and Irshad Kamil for Netflix he said, “When I built my studio, I didn’t have money to buy an amplifier or equalizer. There was just an AC with a shelf and carpet. I used to be sitting there not having money to buy anything. I built this and was sitting inside with no equipment."

He further added, "My first recorder came after my mom gave her jewels to be pledged. That is when I felt empowered. I could see my future, that one moment I changed.”

On work front, A.R. Rahman has garnered praise for his musical contributions to Imtiaz's most recent work, "Amar Singh Chamkila," which has been available for streaming on Netflix since April 12. The renowned musician has an array of upcoming projects in the pipeline, such as Dhanush’s "Raayan," Kamal Haasan’s "Thug Life," and Sunny Deol’s "Lahore 1947."