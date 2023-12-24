Arbaaz Khan marries makeup artist Shura Khan in intimate nikah ceremony, Raveena Tandon congratulates couple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Sunday married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

The wedding festivities kicked off in the afternoon. Paps, who were stationed outside the residence, captured glimpses of the guests on their cameras.

While arriving at Arpita's house, Arbaaz and Shura were clicked who came to the residence separately.

Arbaaz was seen donning a black t-shirt that he paired with jeans. On the other hand, Shura was decked up in a pastel hijab.

Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Aripta's house.

Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

Raveena, who attended the ceremony with her daughter Rasha, also congratulated the couple on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Shura.

"Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan! [?]," she captioned the post.

A day before his wedding, Arbaaz attended the Mumbai Police annual event, Umang, and on the red carpet, he was teased by paparazzi about the wedding.

A video showed Arbaaz walking the red carpet at the event and being asked by the photographers if reports of his marriage were true. He gestured at them to keep it quiet.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

