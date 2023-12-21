Arbaaz Khan to marry make-up artist Shura Khan

Arbaaz Khan is all set to tie the knot, second time with his lady love who is a makeup artist by profession. According to a News18 Showsha report, Arbaaz has apparently found love again and he has been dating Bollywood make-up artist Shura Khan. The report also added that Shura and Arbaaz are even planning to tie the knot soon.

Arbaaz and Shura are deeply committed to their relationship and are planning to tie the knot very soon. The ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair, attended by family and a select few close friends, the report stated.The report even went on to add that Arbaaz and Shura first crossed paths on the set of his upcoming film, 'Patna Shukla,' slated for possible release next year. According to Shura's Instagram, she is professionally involved as a makeup artist, having worked with Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

In a recent interview, Giorgia Andriani candidly shared that she and Arbaaz Khan were not just romantic partners but also friends, emphasizing their close and supportive bond. She expressed her enduring feelings for him but acknowledged that both of them understood the limitations of their relationship from the start. Before his breakup with Giorgia, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora for 19 years. The couple also have a son together Arhaan who is currently studying abroad.