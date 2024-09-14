Archana Puran Singh turns hairstylist for her son, take a look

Mumbai, Sep 14 Ayushmaan Sethi, the son of actress Archana Puran Singh, on Saturday shared a heartwarming moment featuring the mother-son duo. In the adorable glimpse, Archana is seen giving Ayushmaan a cute haircut, showcasing a tender and playful side of their relationship.

Ayushmaan, took to his Instagram account where he has 62.9K followers, and dropped a Reel video, which shows him sitting on a chair and wearing a salon apron. He is recording the mirror video, which shows his mother Archana cutting his hair.

We hear Ayushmaan saying, "So my mom is giving me a quick trim because apparently I look homeless and cannot leave the house looking like this."

Archana says, "nahi nahi aisa kuch nahi hai", to which Ayushmaan replied, "Aapne exactly ye do sentences kahe hain."

The actress known for her role as Miss Breganza in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' added: "What rubbish ek to mai tere baal kaat rahi hun, teri help kar rahi hun, pure lockdown me maine kiya hai ye sab."

The post is captioned as: "Moms do everything, haircuts too". The video has got a like from actor Rajkummar Rao.

Actress Sumona Chakravarti, who has appeared alongside Archana in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' commented: "hahahahahaha best!!!"

On the personal front, Archana is married to actor Parmeet Sethi. The duo had the knot on June 30, 1992. They have two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

Archana is known for her infectious laughter in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The standup comedy and chat show is hosted by Kapil Sharma.

She has also been the judge in “India’s Laughter Champion”. Archana is the permanent guest on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

On the other hand, Parmeet, who is best known for his role in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ was last seen in the movie ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’.

He also featured in the web series ‘Special Ops 1.5’. Parmeet has recently directed the web show ‘Hack Crimes Online’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor