Are BLACKPINK’s Jennie and GOT7’s BamBam Dating? Agency Issues Clarification

The relationship rumors of K-pop girl band members are very common. Fans always try to link their idol with the other idols. Recently the rumors of Blackpink Jennie dating GOT7 singer BamBam. After photos of her emerged, the BLACKPINK singer posted pictures on Instagram, wearing the same outfit captured by paparazzi at a restaurant. In the pictures, she posed inside a car, sharing the post with a black heart emoji but no caption.

Jennie recently traveled to the US, where she was photographed with BamBam at a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles. OA Entertainment confirmed that the two, who have been friends for some time, met up for a meal. Soompi reported that the agency clarified their longstanding friendship.

Also Read: BTS’s Jin Departs for Milan Fashion Week: Watch Viral Videos and Photos of K-pop Singer Kim Seokjin at the Seoul Airport

OA Entertainment's statement read, “The two, who have been friends for a while, met up for a meal in the United States.” Entertainment, has issued a clarification. As per Soompi, on Thursday, the agency said that Jennie and BamBam "have been friends for a while" and had a meal in the US.

Months ago, rumors surfaced that Jennie had rekindled her romance with BIGBANG's G-Dragon after social media users noticed them wearing matching items, such as rings and scarves. Their relationship was first disclosed by a South Korean portal a few years back, revealing they had been dating for over a year before reportedly splitting in 2022.