BTS’s Jin Departs for Milan Fashion Week: Watch Viral Videos and Photos of K-pop Singer Kim Seokjin at the Seoul Airport

After the military discharge, BTS's eldest member Kim Seok Jin, aka Jin, has his first overseas official event. He will be attending Milan Fashion Week, and he was spotted outside the Ichwean Airport. As the company informed about his departure.

Videos and pictures of the BTS singer at the Incheon International Airport emerged on social media platforms. Before flying out of Seoul, Jin shared a mirror selfie and also penned a note. Jin, also known as Kim Seokjin, shared a photo of himself on Weverse while standing in a room. Dressed for travel, he wore a white T-shirt under a black denim jacket and matching pants, and carried a bag. He flashed a peace sign in the picture, captioning it, "Hello, this is Jin. It's been a while since I last greeted you."

He continued, "Are you all enjoying Chuseok? I had a great time with my family! I'm now at the airport for my flight to Milan. This is my first event like this, so I'm really nervous (actually, I'm not nervous). I’ll be back!" In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Jin was seen at Seoul airport, waving and bowing to fans while smiling and laughing with the paparazzi.

Fans reacted to the video with comments like, "What movie are we watching? Why am I crying?" and "Seokjin, we missed you so much!!! That’s my Man, Kim Seokjin!" Another user noted, "Seokjin respectfully bows at a 90-degree angle at Incheon airport before departing for Milan today. Why is he so perfect?!!!"

Earlier on Tuesday, Jin, wearing a traditional Hanbok, wished BTS ARMY a happy Chuseok, asking, “Are you enjoying your holiday? It feels like I was just discharged yesterday. Time sure flies.” He concluded with, “I hope you have a joyful Hangawi filled with happiness and loved ones.” Jin, who completed his military service in June, has also been part of the variety show Run Jin.