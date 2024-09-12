BTS Kim Taehyung Marks One Year of Solo Album 'Layover' With Special Message to Fans, Says 'My Memory is Messed up But...'

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the influential personalities in the world of music. He is currently serving in mandatory military service. Before going to military BTS V released his first solo album named 'Layover' and today it marks the 1 year. V shared a special post on this occasion on social media.

He took Instagram and shared couple of behind the scenes from his album. While posting this caption he wrote, ''Although my memory is messed up, happy 1st anniversary of Layover to myself".

On work front, In 2016, V made his acting debut with a supporting role in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He debuted as a music director in 2019 with his self-composed song "Winter Bear". V has released commercially successful soundtracks for Korean dramas and collaborated with members on self-composed hits