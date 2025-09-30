Are Chup Raho: Amaal Mallik Gets Frustrated as Tanya Mittal Confronts Nehal Chudasama in Bigg Boss 19 (Watch Video)

Two beauties of Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal and Nehal Chudasama doesn't get along and have involved in many fights. But in upcoming episode their will be major clash between, Tanya and Nehal and promo of which is going viral on internet. In a recent clip released by makers Tanya is seen slamming Nehal for downplaying and dismissing her struggle. Tanya said that she doesn't want to go down to level that Nehal does. On other hand Nehal said that Tanya is jealous of her.

Interrupting the conversation, Amaal called their behaviour and fight a childish and ask them to stop. Tanya Mittal, visibly upset, confronts Nehal about her "thali mein serve kiya hai" dialogue, questioning if Nehal understands her struggles. Nehal retorts that what Tanya considers a struggle is the life she was born into. As fight goes out of hand, Amaal Mallik steps in and call them to stop.

As tensions escalated, Amaal Mallik intervened, criticizing Tanya and Nehal's childish behavior and reprimanding them for fighting like third graders. Tanya retorted to Nehal, "I don’t stoop to your level. Be jealous of that," to which Nehal responded, “Oh, the victim card! Nehal Chudasama is not jealous of you — or anyone else!" Tanya escalated the conflict, saying, “I don’t even look at girls like you." Losing his composure, Amaal yelled at both of them to be quiet.

In the previous episode, Nehal and Baseer Ali, formerly friends, had a falling out. Nehal confronted Baseer for taking a disproportionately large serving of 'halwa.' Although Baseer agreed to share some, he criticized Nehal for overreacting.