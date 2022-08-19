Ariana DeBose signed for psychological thriller 'House of Spoils'

Los Angeles, Aug 19 Hollywood actress Ariana DeBose, who bagged Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'West Side Story', is set to star in the psychological thriller 'House of Spoils'.

She will play an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant but has to contend with the powerful spirit of the estate's previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn, reports Deadline.

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy are directing the project off their script based on their original idea. 'House of Spoils' reteams Cole, Krudy, Secret Engine and Amazon Studios following the latter's acquisition of Cole and Krudy's Blow the Man Down, produced by Secret Engine, out of 2019 TIFF. According to Deadline, cameras are expected to roll in the fall.

DeBose took home Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG awards for her star-making role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story'. In winning her Oscar, she became the first openly queer Afro Latina to win an Academy Award.

Deadline further states that she is also starring in Sony's Kraven 'The Hunter', which will be released on January 13, and Matthew Vaughn's action film 'Argylle' for Apple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor