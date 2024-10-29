Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stun fans with 'Defying Gravity' BTS clip from 'Wicked'

Los Angeles [US], October 29 : Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the stars of Jon M. Chu's upcoming musical 'Wicked Part 1', have given fans a sneak peek of their powerful vocals in a behind-the-scenes clip.

The short 11-second video features the duo singing the iconic song "Defying Gravity," and their impressive voices have already left fans excited.

The clip shared by makers on Instagram, quickly went viral.

Apart from the clip, a new featurette was also released, showing behind-the-scenes moments from the movie.

The cast, including Grande, Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey, spoke on the importance of singing live on set instead of dubbing. Director Jon M. Chu praised the stars for their incredible talent.

"They are the best singers in the world, and so every scene, they have been singing live," he said.

The featurette also showed moments of Grande doing vocal warm-ups, and Erivo practicing with a flying harness for her scenes.

The much-awaited movie adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Wicked is set to hit theaters on November 22. The story, based on Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel, follows the journey of Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) before they become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch.

The film's star-studded cast also includes Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Peter Dinklage.

