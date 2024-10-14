Ariana Grande nails spot-on celebrity impressions during SNL hosting gig

Washington DC [US], October 14 : Ariana Grande made a grand return to Saturday Night Live (SNL) at Studio 8H on Saturday, as she took on as the host and thrilled fans with her spot-on impressions of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and more.

As per Variety, Grande, who will star as Glinda in the upcoming 'Wicked' movie, shared her excitement in the opening monologue for the show's 50th season.

"Thank you so much. I'm so happy to be back hosting. This year has been truly amazing. I got to play Glinda in the Wicked movie. It's awesome because I'm such a theatre kid. And it's every theatre kid's dream to be Glinda or Elphaba," she said.

Recalling her previous hosting stint, Grande shared, "The last time I hosted was in 2016, right on the verge of electing our first female president, so I guess the second time's the charm."

Grande, who is best known for her incredible vocal talent, playfully downplayed her abilities, telling the audience, "I just want to make one thing clear; I am just hosting. I'm not going to make this about me. I'm just going to have fun, take it easy, and keep it low-key."

But soon after, Grande couldn't resist showing off her vocal range. She delivered flawless impressions of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani, even nailing Stefani's rendition of No Doubt's "Don't Speak."

The crowd erupted in cheers as she was lifted into the air and joined by a chorus line in sparkly suits.

In another sketch, Grande took on the role of Celine Dion, spoofing the singer's recent NFL promo. However, this time, Grande's Dion hilariously sang about UFC fighting, adding a comedic twist to the iconic ballad, "It's All Coming Back to Me Now."

