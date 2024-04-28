Ariana Grande teases fans with sneak peek into studio sessions for next single

Washington [US], April 28 : Pop sensation Ariana Grande is keeping her fans on the edge of their seats with exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of her chart-topping hits.

As anticipation builds for her next single, the 30-year-old star recently treated her followers to a sneak peek into the making of her Billboard Hot 100 hit, 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)', on her Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6RHpIvLAAi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Sharing black-and-white footage on Instagram, Grande showcased early recordings of the song, offering fans a rare glimpse into the creative process behind the track that soared to the top of the charts in mid-March.

In the video, Grande is seen collaborating with co-writer and producer Max Martin, piecing together the melodic elements that would later become the bridge of the beloved track.

"This song holds such a special place in my heart, and I can't thank you enough for all of the love you've shown it," Grande expressed her gratitude to her dedicated fanbase in the caption of the video.

According to Billboard, 'We Can't Be Friends' serves as the second single from Grande's seventh album, 'Eternal Sunshine,' which made a stellar debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

With the lead single 'Yes, And?' premiering in January, Grande continues to captivate audiences with her signature music style.

Hinting at what's to come, Grande teased her next single from 'Eternal Sunshine' while acknowledging fans' anticipation. Assuring her followers that she's working diligently to deliver another hit, Grande expressed her appreciation for their patience and unwavering support.

Family and collaborators alike joined in the excitement, with Grande's mother, Joan Grande, and brother, Frankie, showering her with praise in the comments section.

Songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh, who co-wrote 'We Can't Be Friends,' hailed the recording as "magic in the making," emphasizing the special bond shared with Grande.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor